Who is the Top Investor In Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)?

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) is 344.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPCN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is 21.45% and 47.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.44 million and changing 11.04% at the moment leaves the stock 96.90% off its SMA200. LPCN registered -5.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 296.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.63M.

The stock witnessed a 30.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 200.53%, and is 18.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $80.28M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 468.11% and -50.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.30%).

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lipocine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.68% while institutional investors hold 18.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.88M, and float is at 46.11M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 17.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.07 million shares valued at $0.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.23% of the LPCN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.81 million shares valued at $0.39 million to account for 1.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 0.79 million shares representing 1.65% and valued at over $0.38 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.57% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $0.13 million.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Higuchi John W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Higuchi John W. bought 220,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $0.32 per share for a total of $69542.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Lipocine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Patel Mahesh V. (CEO and President) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $0.38 per share for $15340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the LPCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Patel Mahesh V. (President and CEO) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.40 for $9975.0. The insider now directly holds 933,612 shares of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN).

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 19.67% up over the past 12 months. Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) is 125.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.