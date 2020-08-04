Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)?

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) is 12.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $4.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The YRCW stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -44.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is 1.34% and 29.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing 5.88% at the moment leaves the stock 19.04% off its SMA200. YRCW registered -6.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.21% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.05M.

The stock witnessed a -5.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.24%, and is 14.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $101.87M and $4.84B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.26% and -39.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YRC Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -624.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.20% in year-over-year returns.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Top Institutional Holders

125 institutions hold shares in YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW), with 4.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.08% while institutional investors hold 82.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.79M, and float is at 32.39M with Short Float at 8.26%. Institutions hold 72.03% of the Float.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) that is trading -26.95% down over the past 12 months. Saia Inc. (SAIA) is 57.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.