Why Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) is -12.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $7.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUPV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.22% off the consensus price target high of $5.59 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -284.52% lower than the price target low of $0.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.23, the stock is 17.97% and 28.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 12.15% at the moment leaves the stock 26.68% off its SMA200. SUPV registered -56.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.97% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $828.68k.

The stock witnessed a 46.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.16%, and is 7.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.57% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $437.18M and $579.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.83. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.34% and -58.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $111.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), with 16.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.55% while institutional investors hold 19.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.34M, and float is at 65.64M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 16.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banco Santander, S.A. with over 1.36 million shares valued at $2.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.44% of the SUPV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RWC Asset Management LLP with 1.04 million shares valued at $1.62 million to account for 1.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.8 million shares representing 1.43% and valued at over $1.25 million, while Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 1.02% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $0.89 million.