Why Shares of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Are Going Crazy

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) is 11.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $7.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLGG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.33% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.64, the stock is 11.02% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 18.92% at the moment leaves the stock -5.51% off its SMA200. SLGG registered -65.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4382 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7586.

The stock witnessed a 10.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.54%, and is 12.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.59% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $28.54M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.08% and -66.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-155.00%).

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $320k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 55.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.50% in year-over-year returns.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.97% while institutional investors hold 14.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.59M, and float is at 7.05M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 12.54% of the Float.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JUNG MARK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JUNG MARK bought 916 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $2061.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43592.0 shares.

Super League Gaming Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that JUNG MARK (Director) bought a total of 903 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $2.25 per share for $2032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42676.0 shares of the SLGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, JUNG MARK (Director) acquired 1,689 shares at an average price of $2.22 for $3750.0. The insider now directly holds 41,773 shares of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG).