Why should you buy stock in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)?

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) is 24.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $6.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The EIGI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -143.33% lower than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is 7.45% and 33.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 52.74% off its SMA200. EIGI registered 15.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.67%.

The stock witnessed a 44.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 148.51%, and is -9.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.10% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) has around 3762 employees, a market worth around $912.79M and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.94 and Fwd P/E is 2920.00. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 345.80% and -12.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -373.00% this year.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.03M, and float is at 65.82M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Orlando John, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Orlando John sold 819 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 16 at a price of $5.19 per share for a total of $4251.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Simone Kimberly (COO, Constant Contact) sold a total of 2,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $2.71 per share for $8092.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the EIGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, BRYSON DAVID C (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 9,002 shares at an average price of $2.71 for $24428.0. The insider now directly holds 631,995 shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI).

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 23.94% up over the past 12 months.