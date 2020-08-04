Will Quotient Limited (QTNT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) is -26.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.39 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The QTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.97, the stock is -12.59% and -10.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -11.16% at the moment leaves the stock -6.06% off its SMA200. QTNT registered -38.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.17% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.95M.

The stock witnessed a -10.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.95%, and is -12.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) has around 418 employees, a market worth around $584.36M and $32.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 190.81% and -38.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.90%).

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quotient Limited (QTNT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quotient Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $7.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Top Institutional Holders

120 institutions hold shares in Quotient Limited (QTNT), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 91.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.27M, and float is at 58.25M with Short Float at 9.92%. Institutions hold 89.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 13.29 million shares valued at $52.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.49% of the QTNT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Capital LLP with 7.61 million shares valued at $30.06 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 4.2 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $16.6 million, while Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 4.16 million with a market value of $16.45 million.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Quotient Limited (QTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stackawitz Jeremy, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Stackawitz Jeremy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $7.41 per share for a total of $81510.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Quotient Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Farrell Edward (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 12,811 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $7.40 per share for $94801.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29013.0 shares of the QTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Buhler Peter (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.04 for $40400.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Quotient Limited (QTNT).

Quotient Limited (QTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baxter International Inc. (BAX) that is trading -1.82% down over the past 12 months.