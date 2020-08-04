Xunlei Limited (XNET) turns bullish with gain of 0.6 points

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is -12.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The XNET stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is 13.48% and 18.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.26 million and changing 16.26% at the moment leaves the stock 6.16% off its SMA200. XNET registered 106.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.31% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1M.

The stock witnessed a 18.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.64%, and is 13.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.96% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) has around 1070 employees, a market worth around $297.04M and $187.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.41% and -40.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.80%).

Xunlei Limited (XNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xunlei Limited (XNET) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xunlei Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.90% this year.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Xunlei Limited (XNET), with 260.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 23.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.84M, and float is at 67.57M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 23.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd with over 9.88 million shares valued at $32.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.57% of the XNET Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.37 million shares valued at $7.82 million to account for 3.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primavera Capital Management Ltd which holds 1.38 million shares representing 2.04% and valued at over $4.56 million, while Barclays PLC holds 0.88% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $1.96 million.

Xunlei Limited (XNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading -8.27% down over the past 12 months. SINA Corporation (SINA) is 7.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.