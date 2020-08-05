A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is -71.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.96 and a high of $34.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The GIII stock was last observed hovering at around $9.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.58% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 30.43% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.74, the stock is -13.54% and -22.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -49.88% off its SMA200. GIII registered -63.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.76.

The stock witnessed a -25.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.56%, and is -14.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $504.42M and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.06 and Fwd P/E is 4.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 229.05% and -71.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $347M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.00% year-over-year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), with 5.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.88% while institutional investors hold 112.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.03M, and float is at 42.50M with Short Float at 20.16%. Institutions hold 100.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.88 million shares valued at $52.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.32% of the GIII Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.59 million shares valued at $35.31 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.02 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $30.95 million, while Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 2.53 million with a market value of $19.5 million.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDFARB MORRIS, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 14,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $5.48 per share for a total of $77865.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.25 million shares.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 02 that GOLDFARB MORRIS (CEO) bought a total of 16,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 02 and was made at $5.75 per share for $95105.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.24 million shares of the GIII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, GOLDFARB MORRIS (CEO) acquired 20,200 shares at an average price of $6.54 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,236,845 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII).

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Guess’ Inc. (GES) that is trading -32.24% down over the past 12 months. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -27.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.17% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.31.