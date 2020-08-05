A peek at Radius Health Inc. (RDUS): Who has invested in It?

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) is -39.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.32 and a high of $29.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The RDUS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $12.15, the stock is -7.04% and -8.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -31.18% off its SMA200. RDUS registered -39.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.04.

The stock witnessed a -13.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.09%, and is -8.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $592.80M and $191.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.73% and -59.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.20%).

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Analyst Forecasts

Radius Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74 with sales reaching $48.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Top Institutional Holders

220 institutions hold shares in Radius Health Inc. (RDUS), with 173.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 113.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.39M, and float is at 46.28M with Short Float at 14.49%. Institutions hold 112.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 6.98 million shares valued at $90.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.05% of the RDUS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.51 million shares valued at $71.57 million to account for 11.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.81 million shares representing 10.37% and valued at over $62.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.30% of the shares totaling 4.32 million with a market value of $56.11 million.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIOTECH TARGET N V, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $13.21 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.96 million shares.

Radius Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 30 that BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 30 and was made at $15.75 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.93 million shares of the RDUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Dere Willard H (Director) disposed off 1,925 shares at an average price of $17.95 for $34554.0. The insider now directly holds 12,195 shares of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS).

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 35.95% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -9.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.45% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.83.