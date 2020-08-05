A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) makes 15.35% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is 21.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATEN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.52% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.30, the stock is 11.03% and 16.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 23.67% off its SMA200. ATEN registered 15.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.65.

The stock witnessed a 21.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.41%, and is 15.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has around 810 employees, a market worth around $669.37M and $219.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 177.45. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.98% and -4.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A10 Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $56.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), with 10.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.42% while institutional investors hold 77.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.18M, and float is at 62.45M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 66.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Summit Partners, L.P. with over 9.54 million shares valued at $59.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.24% of the ATEN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 7.88 million shares valued at $48.96 million to account for 10.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.6 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $28.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $23.95 million.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reiss Gunter, the company’s VP Worldwide Marketing. SEC filings show that Reiss Gunter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 24 at a price of $7.30 per share for a total of $21900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

A10 Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Constantino Thomas (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,622 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $6.65 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ATEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Reiss Gunter (VP Worldwide Marketing) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $6.94 for $20814.0. The insider now directly holds 137,797 shares of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading -0.12% down over the past 12 months. Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is 49.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 63.6% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.