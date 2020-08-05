AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: AGE) is -39.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $3.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $1.52, the stock is 37.97% and 56.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.15 million and changing 38.18% at the moment leaves the stock 27.40% off its SMA200. AGE registered -56.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0085 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0233.

The stock witnessed a 23.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.65%, and is -14.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 12.27% over the month.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $42.55M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.23% and -51.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-343.40%).

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE), with 16.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.02% while institutional investors hold 43.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.65M, and float is at 21.04M with Short Float at 6.81%. Institutions hold 24.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 3.0 million shares valued at $2.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the AGE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.14 million shares valued at $1.06 million to account for 3.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.73 million shares representing 1.94% and valued at over $0.68 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.27 million.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.