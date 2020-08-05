Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) turns bullish with gain of 0.19 points

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) is 58.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALRN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is 11.03% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 21.33% at the moment leaves the stock 59.47% off its SMA200. ALRN registered 64.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0681 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7603.

The stock witnessed a -21.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.15%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 340.00% and -44.72% from its 52-week high.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.10% this year.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN), with 7.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.52% while institutional investors hold 22.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.81M, and float is at 25.34M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 16.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.48 million shares valued at $0.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.64% of the ALRN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA with 0.45 million shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 1.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. which holds 0.3 million shares representing 1.04% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.77% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $74473.0.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ambros Reinhard J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ambros Reinhard J. bought 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $7076.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5800.0 shares.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Satter Muneer A (Director) bought a total of 3,700,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $1.10 per share for $4.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.61 million shares of the ALRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, VON RICKENBACH JOSEF H (Director) acquired 227,272 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 445,460 shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN).

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -16.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -61.88% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.