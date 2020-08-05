Analysts suggest Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) could spike 63.04% in a year

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) is -67.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $37.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The PVAC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06%.

Currently trading at $11.04, the stock is 9.84% and 3.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 10.62% at the moment leaves the stock -29.54% off its SMA200. PVAC registered -68.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.32.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.87%, and is -12.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $154.29M and $457.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.56 and Fwd P/E is 45.57. Profit margin for the company is 59.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1015.15% and -70.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penn Virginia Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $59.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.90% in year-over-year returns.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Top Institutional Holders

196 institutions hold shares in Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC), with 109.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 98.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.15M, and float is at 15.01M with Short Float at 16.05%. Institutions hold 98.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.07 million shares valued at $6.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.65% of the PVAC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mangrove Partners with 1.73 million shares valued at $5.34 million to account for 11.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Strategic Value Partners, LLC which holds 1.39 million shares representing 9.17% and valued at over $4.3 million, while 683 Capital Management LLC holds 7.27% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $3.41 million.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mangrove Partners Master Fund, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $17.86 per share for a total of $10.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Penn Virginia Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Brooks John A (President and CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $14.21 per share for $14205.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33488.0 shares of the PVAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Strategic Value Partners, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 100,617 shares at an average price of $20.55 for $2.07 million. The insider now directly holds 178,993 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC).