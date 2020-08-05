Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is 267.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $8.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The FUV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -106.29% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.22, the stock is 16.14% and 54.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing 22.17% at the moment leaves the stock 193.55% off its SMA200. FUV registered 102.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 258.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.76.

The stock witnessed a -13.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 169.86%, and is 6.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 13.26% over the month.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $202.59M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 647.33% and -18.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-101.10%).

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcimoto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $270k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 417.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.90% in year-over-year returns.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Arcimoto Inc. (FUV), with 10.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.63% while institutional investors hold 13.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.48M, and float is at 21.86M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 7.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 80414.0 shares valued at $92476.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.27% of the FUV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52107.0 shares valued at $59923.0 to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 44111.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $50727.0, while BBR Partners, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 33333.0 with a market value of $38332.0.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TSR Inc. (TSRI) that is -5.29% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.33% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.