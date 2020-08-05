Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) is 23.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The AFH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.11% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.11% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is -0.53% and 1.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing 5.81% at the moment leaves the stock 11.10% off its SMA200. AFH registered 28.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6323 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4966.

The stock witnessed a -8.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.48%, and is -2.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 12.82% over the month.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) has around 286 employees, a market worth around $6.38M and $187.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.18% and -76.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-260.50%).

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $49.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -184.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.90% in year-over-year returns.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.28% while institutional investors hold 17.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.96M, and float is at 10.50M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 16.21% of the Float.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) that is -20.08% lower over the past 12 months. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) is -81.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 85.63% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 28380.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.