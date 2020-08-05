Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) is -59.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $86.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $11.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.86% off the consensus price target high of $21.40 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -39.35% lower than the price target low of $7.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.73, the stock is -6.17% and -16.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -45.00% off its SMA200. ACB registered -86.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.44.

The stock witnessed a -15.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.30%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 48.24. Distance from 52-week low is 102.45% and -87.58% from its 52-week high.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2020.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

501 institutions hold shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), with 3.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.90% while institutional investors hold 12.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.57M, and float is at 109.41M with Short Float at 13.21%. Institutions hold 12.27% of the Float.