Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) stock Surged by 5.51% yesterday

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) is -49.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The CERC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is 6.43% and 7.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 5.51% at the moment leaves the stock -10.91% off its SMA200. CERC registered -24.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6349 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8875.

The stock witnessed a 5.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.64%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $202.26M and $6.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.82% and -53.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.20%).

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerecor Inc. (CERC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerecor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $2.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Cerecor Inc. (CERC), with 9.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.82% while institutional investors hold 89.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.94M, and float is at 28.27M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 77.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 28.16 million shares valued at $69.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.24% of the CERC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Opaleye Management Inc. with 2.2 million shares valued at $5.46 million to account for 3.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.28 million shares representing 2.14% and valued at over $3.16 million, while Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $2.27 million.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Cerecor Inc. (CERC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC bought 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $68320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Cerecor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Sullivan Christopher Ryan (Interim CFO) bought a total of 2,954 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $2.28 per share for $6729.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2954.0 shares of the CERC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, NEIL GARRY ARTHUR (Chief Scientific Officer) acquired 1,799 shares at an average price of $2.28 for $4098.0. The insider now directly holds 74,081 shares of Cerecor Inc. (CERC).

Cerecor Inc. (CERC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is trading 95.04% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 45.89% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.32.