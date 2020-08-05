Check out this: Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is on the verge of a huge rally

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) is -35.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.59 and a high of $77.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The BMA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.52% off the consensus price target high of $78.80 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -166.09% lower than the price target low of $8.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.23, the stock is 5.18% and 10.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -4.21% off its SMA200. BMA registered -63.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.32.

The stock witnessed a 30.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.84%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) has around 8728 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $1.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.68 and Fwd P/E is 3.07. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.93% and -69.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.80%).

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Macro S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.92 with sales reaching $356.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.50% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in Banco Macro S.A. (BMA), with 12.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 23.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.94M, and float is at 26.28M with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 23.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Odey Asset Management Group Ltd with over 2.74 million shares valued at $46.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.86% of the BMA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.16 million shares valued at $36.67 million to account for 9.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.6 million shares representing 6.91% and valued at over $27.12 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $12.74 million.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading -62.11% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -47.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.78% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.