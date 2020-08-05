DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 1132.48% Upside

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) is -61.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $13.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The DBVT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76%.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is -45.58% and -51.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.12 million and changing -42.93% at the moment leaves the stock -66.47% off its SMA200. DBVT registered -55.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6414 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.1634.

The stock witnessed a -8.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.21%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.84% and -82.65% from its 52-week high.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DBV Technologies S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $1.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.70% year-over-year.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), with institutional investors hold 49.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.74M, and float is at 36.00M with Short Float at 4.62%. Institutions hold 49.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 14.61 million shares valued at $57.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.30% of the DBVT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 7.32 million shares valued at $28.69 million to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boxer Capital, LLC which holds 7.03 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $27.58 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 5.75 million with a market value of $22.54 million.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -8.22% down over the past 12 months. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is 105.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.2% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.02.