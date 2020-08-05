Dissecting NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) top performing stock: Get the Stats

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) is -61.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $7.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is 12.29% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 7.28% at the moment leaves the stock -26.77% off its SMA200. NEX registered -53.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5469 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9932.

The stock witnessed a 13.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.21%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has around 6525 employees, a market worth around $573.47M and $2.03B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.00% and -61.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $191.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -259.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -56.90% in year-over-year returns.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), with 5.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 98.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 212.84M, and float is at 206.91M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 95.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Feinberg Stephen with over 40.09 million shares valued at $46.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.75% of the NEX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.08 million shares valued at $21.15 million to account for 8.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.04 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $17.59 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 11.55 million with a market value of $13.51 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.