DS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Now

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) is -51.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The DS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 36.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 9.73% and -3.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 6.74% at the moment leaves the stock -28.75% off its SMA200. DS registered -64.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8480 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0818.

The stock witnessed a -3.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.78%, and is 7.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) has around 4658 employees, a market worth around $125.40M and $279.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.93% and -63.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.50%).

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Drive Shack Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $38.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.40% in year-over-year returns.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Drive Shack Inc. (DS), with 8.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.37% while institutional investors hold 77.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.07M, and float is at 58.11M with Short Float at 3.86%. Institutions hold 67.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.74 million shares valued at $8.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.56% of the DS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.56 million shares valued at $8.45 million to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC which holds 4.79 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $7.29 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $6.1 million.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Drive Shack Inc. (DS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goodfield Lawrence A. Jr., the company’s Interim CFO, CAO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Goodfield Lawrence A. Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $4668.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36265.0 shares.

Drive Shack Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Goodfield Lawrence A. Jr. (Interim CFO, CAO and Treasurer) bought a total of 17,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $1.52 per share for $26144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38659.0 shares of the DS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, EDENS WESLEY R (Director) acquired 751,955 shares at an average price of $1.62 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 4,714,591 shares of Drive Shack Inc. (DS).