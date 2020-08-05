GEE Group Inc. (JOB) – The 59.6% Upside Potential Remains

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) is 122.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The JOB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is -10.29% and 30.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 16.20% at the moment leaves the stock 101.28% off its SMA200. JOB registered 37.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9289 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4892.

The stock witnessed a -42.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 205.09%, and is -10.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.38% over the week and 13.74% over the month.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) has around 344 employees, a market worth around $16.35M and $149.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 502.27% and -59.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GEE Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $24.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.10% year-over-year.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in GEE Group Inc. (JOB), with 4.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.03% while institutional investors hold 6.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.26M, and float is at 13.36M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 4.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 0.5 million shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.13% of the JOB Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. with 0.1 million shares valued at $54768.0 to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 27339.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $9956.0, while Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 24396.0 with a market value of $13344.0.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at GEE Group Inc. (JOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading -21.45% down over the past 12 months. Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) is 281.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 88.62% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7860.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.