Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) on Track to Reach $19.00 in a Year

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) is -18.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.66 and a high of $38.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The GGAL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $13.05, the stock is 11.05% and 22.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.39 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 14.53% off its SMA200. GGAL registered -62.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.33.

The stock witnessed a 43.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.96%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has around 9631 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.35 and Fwd P/E is 3.54. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.57% and -66.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Analyst Forecasts

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $565.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 189.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.30% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), with institutional investors hold 26.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.68M, and float is at 74.78M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 26.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.97 million shares valued at $42.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.21% of the GGAL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 3.51 million shares valued at $24.72 million to account for 3.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 1.14 million shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $8.04 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.80% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $6.46 million.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) that is trading -41.66% down over the past 12 months. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -44.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.34% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.95.