Here are the top Institutional holders of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) shares

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -19.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $4.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is -3.49% and -7.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 3.37% at the moment leaves the stock 2.13% off its SMA200. AGEN registered 38.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6789 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1503.

The stock witnessed a -18.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.59%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $571.67M and $85.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.16% and -29.57% from its 52-week high.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agenus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $9.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -72.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.60% in year-over-year returns.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

166 institutions hold shares in Agenus Inc. (AGEN), with 33.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.71% while institutional investors hold 51.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.06M, and float is at 139.27M with Short Float at 15.04%. Institutions hold 41.54% of the Float.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INCYTE CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that INCYTE CORP sold 141,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $3.66 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.97 million shares.

Agenus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that INCYTE CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 72,080 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $3.66 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.11 million shares of the AGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, INCYTE CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 384,025 shares at an average price of $3.57 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 17,186,968 shares of Agenus Inc. (AGEN).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 12.42% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.05% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.19.