Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) is -84.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The LONE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is 1.14% and -25.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 6.28% at the moment leaves the stock -67.48% off its SMA200. LONE registered -83.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8207.

The stock witnessed a -15.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.14%, and is -11.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 12.50% over the month.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $10.19M and $191.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.61% and -87.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $30.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 61.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 128.40% in year-over-year returns.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE), with 4.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.79% while institutional investors hold 57.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.00M, and float is at 20.99M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 47.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with over 3.98 million shares valued at $1.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.68% of the LONE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.11 million shares valued at $0.87 million to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.05 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $0.44 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schneider Barry, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Schneider Barry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 16 at a price of $2.19 per share for a total of $10947.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that ELLIS HENRY (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $2.04 per share for $20409.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51200.0 shares of the LONE stock.