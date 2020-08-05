Here is a breakdown of the Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) stock performance

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) is 157.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.50 and a high of $99.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SDGR stock was last observed hovering at around $73.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $88.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.92% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -45.22% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.61, the stock is -11.84% and -5.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 28.10% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.68.

The stock witnessed a -20.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.54%, and is -4.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) has around 392 employees, a market worth around $4.89B and $91.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.75% and -27.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.10%).

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schrodinger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $17.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.10% year-over-year.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR), with 4.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.97% while institutional investors hold 28.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.67M, and float is at 18.34M with Short Float at 17.13%. Institutions hold 26.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust with over 6.98 million shares valued at $301.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.93% of the SDGR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 1.6 million shares valued at $69.04 million to account for 3.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) which holds 1.35 million shares representing 2.69% and valued at over $58.05 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $57.02 million.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.