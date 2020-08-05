New Big Money Means Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) is -80.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $4.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The OAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $0.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.67% off the consensus price target high of $2.40 offered by analysts, but current levels are -172.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is -1.67% and -16.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.33 million and changing 5.40% at the moment leaves the stock -56.90% off its SMA200. OAS registered -84.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9796.

The stock witnessed a -13.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.18%, and is -5.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has around 609 employees, a market worth around $223.55M and $1.88B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 183.92% and -86.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Analyst Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $248.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -274.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.10% in year-over-year returns.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Top Institutional Holders

270 institutions hold shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), with 6.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 105.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 316.83M, and float is at 298.09M with Short Float at 22.01%. Institutions hold 103.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 42.19 million shares valued at $14.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.13% of the OAS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 36.79 million shares valued at $12.88 million to account for 11.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 33.03 million shares representing 10.28% and valued at over $11.56 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.96% of the shares totaling 22.37 million with a market value of $7.83 million.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reid Taylor L, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Reid Taylor L bought 23,188 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $2.77 per share for a total of $64231.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Reid Taylor L (President and COO) bought a total of 45,060 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $2.76 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the OAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Nusz Thomas B (Chairman and CEO) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $2.76 for $82800.0. The insider now directly holds 1,830,332 shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS).

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading -47.55% down over the past 12 months. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is -47.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.96% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 72.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.