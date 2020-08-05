Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) is -38.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The PPSI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is 25.33% and 37.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing 25.00% at the moment leaves the stock -18.77% off its SMA200. PPSI registered -70.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3752 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5307.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.32%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $11.93M and $22.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.42% and -71.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.40%).

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI), with 5.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.16% while institutional investors hold 51.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.73M, and float is at 3.20M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 18.90% of the Float.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAZUREK NATHAN, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MAZUREK NATHAN bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $5380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29000.0 shares.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that MAZUREK NATHAN (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.25 per share for $1249.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the PPSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, MAZUREK NATHAN (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 4,193 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $4193.0. The insider now directly holds 24,000 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI).

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 1.80% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -38.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -80.31% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18320.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.