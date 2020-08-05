Positives for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) as stock loss in recent trading

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is 10.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $7.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 36.46% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.13, the stock is -14.18% and -10.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -7.11% off its SMA200. CPRX registered -18.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7363 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3926.

The stock witnessed a -14.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.73%, and is -14.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $466.90M and $119.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.25 and Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.96% and -46.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.60%).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $29.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.40% in year-over-year returns.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Top Institutional Holders

186 institutions hold shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), with 7.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.89% while institutional investors hold 67.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.41M, and float is at 96.29M with Short Float at 12.10%. Institutions hold 63.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.47 million shares valued at $32.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the CPRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 7.44 million shares valued at $28.65 million to account for 7.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Armistice Capital, LLC which holds 5.4 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $20.79 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 5.14 million with a market value of $19.8 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INGENITO GARY, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that INGENITO GARY sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $4.82 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that INGENITO GARY (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $4.66 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, INGENITO GARY (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 12.42% up over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 17.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.23% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.13.