SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SSNT Stock Is Going Next

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) is -29.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $7.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSNT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.68% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.40, the stock is 118.65% and 141.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.53 million and changing 98.53% at the moment leaves the stock 102.18% off its SMA200. SSNT registered 5.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.38.

The stock witnessed a 25.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.26%, and is 5.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.26% over the week and 11.61% over the month.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $12.76M and $39.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 233.33% and -26.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.80%).

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Analyst Forecasts

SilverSun Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $10.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -656.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.50% in year-over-year returns.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.94% while institutional investors hold 35.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.50M, and float is at 1.93M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 14.91% of the Float.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times.