Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is 128.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $26.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.25% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.55, the stock is 24.05% and 41.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock 91.46% off its SMA200. NOVA registered 121.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.33.

The stock witnessed a 45.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.87%, and is 7.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $134.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 333.82% and 0.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $48.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.30% year-over-year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), with 6.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.22% while institutional investors hold 102.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.00M, and float is at 37.87M with Short Float at 4.67%. Institutions hold 94.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ECP ControlCo, LLC with over 36.88 million shares valued at $371.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 43.37% of the NOVA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Newlight Partners LP with 9.64 million shares valued at $97.03 million to account for 11.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avalon Investment & Advisory which holds 4.34 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $43.73 million, while Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 2.82 million with a market value of $28.42 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allen Stuart D. SEC filings show that Allen Stuart D sold 28,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $23.74 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25409.0 shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Baker Walter A sold a total of 32,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $23.74 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39723.0 shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, Allen Stuart D disposed off 9,780 shares at an average price of $18.89 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 15,432 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).