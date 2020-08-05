The incline in Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) is -6.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $18.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The REZI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -24.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is -1.52% and 14.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 12.33% at the moment leaves the stock 33.38% off its SMA200. REZI registered -38.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.61.

The stock witnessed a -1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.40%, and is -17.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $4.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.03. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.48% and -30.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resideo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.20% in year-over-year returns.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Top Institutional Holders

579 institutions hold shares in Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), with 392.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 87.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.96M, and float is at 122.50M with Short Float at 7.25%. Institutions hold 86.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.64 million shares valued at $56.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.45% of the REZI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.89 million shares valued at $52.73 million to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC which holds 8.89 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $43.03 million, while Freshford Capital Management, LLC holds 6.85% of the shares totaling 8.44 million with a market value of $40.84 million.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DENINGER PAUL F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DENINGER PAUL F bought 2,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $9.74 per share for a total of $20698.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10703.0 shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that DENINGER PAUL F (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $9.75 per share for $29250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8578.0 shares of the REZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Kushner Brian (Director) acquired 10,700 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 10,700 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI).