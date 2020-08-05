These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is -69.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $7.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -2130.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is 10.10% and 12.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.82 million and changing 4.69% at the moment leaves the stock -32.78% off its SMA200. RIG registered -59.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0171 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2919.

The stock witnessed a 15.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.17%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $3.27B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.73% and -69.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $757.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

509 institutions hold shares in Transocean Ltd. (RIG), with 35.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.75% while institutional investors hold 78.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 615.00M, and float is at 575.49M with Short Float at 15.77%. Institutions hold 73.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 55.94 million shares valued at $64.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the RIG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 54.39 million shares valued at $63.09 million to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 51.7 million shares representing 8.41% and valued at over $59.98 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 6.96% of the shares totaling 42.75 million with a market value of $49.59 million.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHANG VANESSA C L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHANG VANESSA C L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $7250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36900.0 shares.

Transocean Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that MULLER EDWARD R (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $1.71 per share for $10289.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12647.0 shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.83 for $14150.0. The insider now directly holds 31,900 shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -64.33% down over the past 12 months. Noble Corporation plc (NE) is -90.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.59% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 73.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.75.