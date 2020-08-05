Things appear to be looking up for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX: NOG) is -66.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is 1.02% and -10.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -41.14% off its SMA200. NOG registered -47.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8569 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0167.

The stock witnessed a -13.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.04%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $338.28M and $986.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.96 and Fwd P/E is 6.95. Profit margin for the company is 40.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.90% and -67.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $98.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 87.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.00% in year-over-year returns.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), with 124.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.76% while institutional investors hold 85.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 403.66M, and float is at 285.21M with Short Float at 11.13%. Institutions hold 58.93% of the Float.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 43 times.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) that is trading -25.33% down over the past 12 months. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is -93.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.99% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 46.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.42.