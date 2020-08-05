This Indicator Is Supporting LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) is 42.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $1.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The LITB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is 30.47% and 60.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 6.00% at the moment leaves the stock 70.65% off its SMA200. LITB registered 4.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 42.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0731 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9231.

The stock witnessed a 59.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.50%, and is 22.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) has around 953 employees, a market worth around $171.50M and $244.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.54. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.20% and 3.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.60%).

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $78.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.60% in year-over-year returns.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB), with 8.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.09% while institutional investors hold 9.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.24M, and float is at 76.36M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 9.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with over 6.46 million shares valued at $4.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.49% of the LITB Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 2.54 million shares valued at $2.23 million to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.46 million shares representing 1.18% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $72254.0.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JD.com Inc. (JD) that is trading 130.38% up over the past 12 months. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is 218.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.47% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 22920.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.