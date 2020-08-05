Top attractive stock of the week – Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is -55.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $21.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -98.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.93, the stock is -3.55% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.63 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock -29.99% off its SMA200. UAA registered -55.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.69.

The stock witnessed a 0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.21%, and is -13.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $4.51B and $4.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 95.74. Profit margin for the company is -10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.88% and -54.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is a “Hold”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 25 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -244.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.00% in year-over-year returns.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Top Institutional Holders

610 institutions hold shares in Under Armour Inc. (UAA), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 92.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 452.87M, and float is at 381.65M with Short Float at 6.17%. Institutions hold 92.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.16 million shares valued at $194.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the UAA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lone Pine Capital, LLC with 17.43 million shares valued at $160.55 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 14.03 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $129.26 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.60% of the shares totaling 12.44 million with a market value of $114.56 million.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -17.08% down over the past 12 months. Guess’ Inc. (GES) is -32.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.07% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.