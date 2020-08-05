Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) is 93.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.80 and a high of $28.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The TBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.52% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 46.93% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.39, the stock is -13.28% and -14.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 31.24% off its SMA200. TBIO registered 89.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 124.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.99.

The stock witnessed a -12.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.51%, and is -13.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $11.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 126.32% and -45.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.10%).

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Translate Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $2.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 165.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -60.80% in year-over-year returns.

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO), with 11.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.09% while institutional investors hold 105.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.01M, and float is at 56.32M with Short Float at 8.52%. Institutions hold 86.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 17.54 million shares valued at $174.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.89% of the TBIO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 8.26 million shares valued at $82.32 million to account for 13.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. which holds 3.92 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $39.1 million, while RTW Investments LP holds 5.87% of the shares totaling 3.69 million with a market value of $36.81 million.

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shire Human Genetic Therapies, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Shire Human Genetic Therapies, sold 6,824,992 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $20.68 per share for a total of $141.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Translate Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA (10% Owner) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $22.00 per share for $11.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.04 million shares of the TBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Shire Human Genetic Therapies, (10% Owner) disposed off 40,086 shares at an average price of $19.75 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 6,824,992 shares of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO).