Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) is -53.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $9.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIST stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 33.08% higher than the price target low of $5.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is 4.96% and 6.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -25.80% off its SMA200. VIST registered -60.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3629 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0341.

The stock witnessed a 15.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.82%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $317.99M and $326.43M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.86. Distance from 52-week low is 98.89% and -61.26% from its 52-week high.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Analyst Forecasts

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.10% year-over-year.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), with 12.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.40% while institutional investors hold 25.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.60M, and float is at 52.95M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 21.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 6.17 million shares valued at $12.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.07% of the VIST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 3.13 million shares valued at $6.27 million to account for 3.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TT International Asset Management LTD which holds 2.47 million shares representing 2.83% and valued at over $4.94 million, while Deep Basin Capital LP holds 2.13% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $3.71 million.