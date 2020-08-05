What should you know before buying stock in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is -9.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $34.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The CGC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -65.55% lower than the price target low of $11.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.32, the stock is 9.83% and 10.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 7.35% off its SMA200. CGC registered -41.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.14.

The stock witnessed a 15.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.09%, and is 12.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 114.67% and -43.74% from its 52-week high.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Top Institutional Holders

510 institutions hold shares in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), with 153.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.62% while institutional investors hold 22.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 371.19M, and float is at 223.83M with Short Float at 18.65%. Institutions hold 13.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.4 million shares valued at $77.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.46% of the CGC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 2.58 million shares valued at $37.23 million to account for 0.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 1.96 million shares representing 0.53% and valued at over $28.28 million, while Bank Of Nova Scotia / holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $24.14 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -9.72% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -16.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.02% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 46.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.72.