Which Institutions Own Shares In Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR)?

Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) is 200.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $23.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -32.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -59.13% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.87, the stock is 20.83% and 77.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 9.29% at the moment leaves the stock 169.05% off its SMA200. VSLR registered 151.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 174.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.61.

The stock witnessed a 116.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 264.61%, and is -5.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.48% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) has around 2998 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $362.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 653.00% and 0.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vivint Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $83.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -535.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR), with 5.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.52% while institutional investors hold 102.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.92M, and float is at 119.47M with Short Float at 11.27%. Institutions hold 98.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 69.62 million shares valued at $304.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 55.84% of the VSLR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 15.84 million shares valued at $69.22 million to account for 12.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. which holds 4.04 million shares representing 3.24% and valued at over $17.64 million, while Arosa Capital Management LP holds 2.73% of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $14.86 million.

Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allred L. Chance, the company’s Chief Sales Officer. SEC filings show that Allred L. Chance sold 3,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $10.08 per share for a total of $32105.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Vivint Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Christiansen Bryan (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $8.69 per share for $6550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the VSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, TIBBETTS JOSEPH S JR (Director) disposed off 5,346 shares at an average price of $10.08 for $53899.0. The insider now directly holds 69,801 shares of Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR).

Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) that is trading -24.78% down over the past 12 months. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is 19.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.97% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.65.