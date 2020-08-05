Who are the Institutional Holders in XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO)?

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is -4.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.47 and a high of $100.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The XPO stock was last observed hovering at around $76.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.69% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -3.63% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.72, the stock is -2.69% and -1.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 2.21% off its SMA200. XPO registered 5.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.68.

The stock witnessed a -0.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.53%, and is -8.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.59% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $8.02B and $16.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.71 and Fwd P/E is 21.82. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.03% and -22.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $3.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.40% in year-over-year returns.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Top Institutional Holders

580 institutions hold shares in XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 102.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.00M, and float is at 90.10M with Short Float at 9.15%. Institutions hold 101.21% of the Float.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wyshner David B, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Wyshner David B bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $67.13 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

XPO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Spruce House Partnership LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 215,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $51.63 per share for $11.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.09 million shares of the XPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Spruce House Partnership LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 347,800 shares at an average price of $46.43 for $16.15 million. The insider now directly holds 9,275,701 shares of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) that is -6.19% lower over the past 12 months. FedEx Corporation (FDX) is 3.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.68% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.74.