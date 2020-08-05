Who is the Top Investor In AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is -43.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $12.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -310.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.10, the stock is -2.61% and -14.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -30.38% off its SMA200. AMC registered -64.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5111 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.7707.

The stock witnessed a -9.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.42%, and is 6.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has around 3952 employees, a market worth around $437.26M and $5.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.26% and -67.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$4.17 with sales reaching $14.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -99.00% in year-over-year returns.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Top Institutional Holders

217 institutions hold shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.12% while institutional investors hold 91.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.25M, and float is at 51.34M with Short Float at 32.46%. Institutions hold 89.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenvale Capital, LLP with over 8.66 million shares valued at $27.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.47% of the AMC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.98 million shares valued at $15.75 million to account for 9.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.41 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $10.77 million, while Mittleman Brothers LLC holds 6.11% of the shares totaling 3.21 million with a market value of $10.15 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -71.14% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -65.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.62% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.03.