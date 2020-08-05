Why ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) is the topic of conversation today

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) is -43.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALJJ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 22.70% and 23.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 16.90% at the moment leaves the stock -12.82% off its SMA200. ALJJ registered -62.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7119.

The stock witnessed a 3.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.48%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.61% over the week and 12.22% over the month.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) has around 5499 employees, a market worth around $27.54M and $359.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.97% and -55.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Analyst Forecasts

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -383.50% this year.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ), with 22.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.46% while institutional investors hold 11.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.17M, and float is at 16.73M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 5.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cove Street Capital, LLC with over 0.51 million shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.20% of the ALJJ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.36 million shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 0.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.57% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.14 million.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -48.23% down over the past 12 months. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) is -26.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.0% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 42760.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.