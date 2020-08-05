Why Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is -21.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $52.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.57% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.08% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.46, the stock is -9.38% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -2.88% off its SMA200. CAR registered -26.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.87.

The stock witnessed a -2.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.68%, and is -11.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $9.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.31 and Fwd P/E is 19.48. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 300.94% and -51.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avis Budget Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $1.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.70% in year-over-year returns.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Top Institutional Holders

313 institutions hold shares in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.79% while institutional investors hold 115.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.60M, and float is at 68.31M with Short Float at 22.65%. Institutions hold 113.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 16.19 million shares valued at $225.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.24% of the CAR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.86 million shares valued at $95.3 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.7 million shares representing 8.19% and valued at over $79.26 million, while Nomura Holdings Inc. holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 3.84 million with a market value of $53.38 million.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SRS Investment Management, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SRS Investment Management, LLC bought 282,566 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $20.59 per share for a total of $5.82 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.69 million shares.

Avis Budget Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that SRS Investment Management, LLC (Director) bought a total of 217,074 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $18.73 per share for $4.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.41 million shares of the CAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, FOX JEFFREY H (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.16 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) that is trading -90.46% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.52% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.