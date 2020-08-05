Why has HEXO Corp. (HEXO) gained 0.73% in last trading?

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) is -54.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.84 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -32.73% lower than the price target low of $0.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is 1.54% and -4.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.79 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -39.95% off its SMA200. HEXO registered -83.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7424 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8459.

The stock witnessed a 0.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.17%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 111.00% and -85.27% from its 52-week high.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/23/2020.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in HEXO Corp. (HEXO), with 20.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.83% while institutional investors hold 14.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 446.80M, and float is at 325.03M with Short Float at 10.29%. Institutions hold 13.61% of the Float.