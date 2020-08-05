Why Shares of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) Are Going Crazy

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) is 5.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.23, the stock is 37.40% and 54.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 29.75% at the moment leaves the stock 53.61% off its SMA200. OSN registered 31.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0046 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4752.

The stock witnessed a 13.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.49%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $21.81M and $138.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.94. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.00% and -39.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.94% while institutional investors hold 6.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.60M, and float is at 2.25M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 2.06% of the Float.

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) that is trading -38.12% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.28% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3140.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.