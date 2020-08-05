Why should you buy stock in Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN)?

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is -5.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The OCN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -44.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -44.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.44, the stock is 53.68% and 82.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 11.63% at the moment leaves the stock 35.96% off its SMA200. OCN registered -28.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8114 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8335.

The stock witnessed a 102.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 223.63%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $172.90M and $1.07B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 412.27% and -29.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocwen Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $232M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN), with 11.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.84% while institutional investors hold 71.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.86M, and float is at 118.11M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 65.24% of the Float.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Busquet Jacques J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Busquet Jacques J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $7550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Ocwen Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that STEIN KEVIN (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $0.61 per share for $6100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77500.0 shares of the OCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, STEIN KEVIN (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.55 for $2750.0. The insider now directly holds 67,500 shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN).