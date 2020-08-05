Will One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) is 22.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $3.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.18% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.43% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is 32.51% and 47.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 19.35% at the moment leaves the stock 48.89% off its SMA200. OSS registered 42.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9243.

The stock witnessed a 24.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.11%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $42.61M and $61.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.80. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 401.69% and -8.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

One Stop Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $10.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year.

One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS), with 6.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.97% while institutional investors hold 53.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.33M, and float is at 11.44M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 33.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.0 million shares valued at $1.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.07% of the OSS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 0.91 million shares valued at $1.31 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Herald Investment Management Ltd which holds 0.75 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $1.07 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $1.03 million.

One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAUN DAVID, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that RAUN DAVID bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 25 at a price of $2.03 per share for a total of $10170.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52910.0 shares.

One Stop Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Reardon James M (President, CDI) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $2.11 per share for $42210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the OSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, Cooper Steve D (10% Owner) disposed off 78,339 shares at an average price of $2.32 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 3,102,675 shares of One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS).