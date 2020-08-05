Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) down -56.58% since start of the year

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is -56.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.22 and a high of $39.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The XRX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.33% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -20.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.68, the stock is -3.07% and -5.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -40.98% off its SMA200. XRX registered -47.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.08.

The stock witnessed a 1.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.82%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has around 26100 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $7.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.26 and Fwd P/E is 7.19. Distance from 52-week low is 10.27% and -60.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xerox Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $1.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.10% in year-over-year returns.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Top Institutional Holders

718 institutions hold shares in Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), with 9.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.39% while institutional investors hold 93.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 212.95M, and float is at 202.40M with Short Float at 3.57%. Institutions hold 89.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 23.46 million shares valued at $444.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the XRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.23 million shares valued at $421.12 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.0 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $302.97 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 9.29 million with a market value of $175.99 million.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tessler Herve, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Tessler Herve sold 32,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $31.22 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11804.0 shares.