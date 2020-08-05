Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -40.00% Change This Year

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) is -40.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $4.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZCMD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is 17.51% and 24.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.37 million and changing 18.75% at the moment leaves the stock 19.00% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3302 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3950.

The stock witnessed a 11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.59%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.33% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $57.55M and $14.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.83. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.85% and -42.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD), with 8.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.24% while institutional investors hold 0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.98M, and float is at 12.19M with Short Float at 0.04%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 18096.0 shares valued at $44335.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the ZCMD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 4772.0 shares valued at $10402.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.